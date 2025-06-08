Kimchi Taco at Flying Machine Taco Truck
Appetizers
Kimchi Dumplings
4 Crispy dumplings filled with diced kimchi, mixed vegetables, and glass noodles deep fried.$6.00
Jalapeno Poppers
4 Jalapenos stuffed with cream cheese and deep fried crispy ñ$6.00
Crab Rangoons
3 crispy Rangoons filled with minced crab and cream cheese$5.00
vegetable dumplings
4 crispy dumplings filled meses vegetables,and fried tofu$6.00
Vegetable spring roll
2 spring rolls deep fried filled with glass noodle, cabbage, onion, carrot$5.00
Korean Corn Dogs
Tacos
3 Chicken Bulgogi Tacos
Mama Kim's Korean Bbq marinated chicken topped with Asian red cabbage slaw and choice of mild or medium sauce.$12.00
3 Beef Bulgogi Tacos
Mama Kim's Korean Bbq marinated sliced beef topped with asian slaw and choice of mild or medium sauce$12.00
3 Chicken Al Pastor tacos
3 corn street tacos with thin sliced chicken marinated with Mexican spice rub and pineapple. Topped with cilantro$14.00
4 Kimchi Taco Special
2 beef bulgogi tacos, 2 chicken bulgogi tacos, topped with Asian slaw and kimchi$15.00
Tofu tacos$13.00OUT OF STOCK
3 Taco Sampler
Try all three Tacos! 1 beef, 1 chicken, 1 Al pastor chicken topped with Asian slaw and choice of sauce.$13.00
3 Bbq Shrimp Tacos$14.00
Burritos/Bowls/Fried Rice
K-Bbq Burrito
Marinaded Korean Bbq, Jasmine rice, Asian slaw, red onion wrapped in a 12 in. flour tortilla. Sauce drizzle, grilled warm.$15.00
K-Bbq Bowl
Marinated bbq over bed of jasmin rice, cilantro, scallion topped with Asian slaw, and kimchi. Choice of salsa verde, jalapeño aioli, or wasabi aioli. *Please note any allergies, kimchi does contain shrimp*$16.00
Spicy Korean Fried Chicken Bowl
Crispy boneless chicken chopped and tossed in a spicy Korean garlic chili sauce over a bed of jasmine rice topped with asian slaw and sesame seeds.$17.00
Ollie Bowl
Named after first inspiration, combination of rice, choice of bbq beef, bbq chicken, or fried chicken bites and Asian red cabbage slaw. Topped with a kick of wasabi mayo aioli$16.00
Chicken Al Pastor Bowl
Marinated thin sliced chicken breast. Combines the heat from Mexican spices, peppers, and the sweet side of pineapples., served over bed of jasmine rice, red cabbage slaw, red onions, jalapeños, hot sauce drizzle, garnished with cilantro, lime, radishes.$17.00
chicken fried rice
Stir fried jasmine rice, red cabbage slaw, red onion, cilantro, with house brown sauce and bbq chicken. Sesame seed and jalapeno aioli drizzle$15.00
beef fried rice$16.00
Quesadillas
Koreadilla(Korean quesadilla)
Flour Tortilla stuffed with choice of Korean bbq smothered in shredded cheese, asian slaw, red onion, cilantro, hoisin sauce, served with side of salsa verde$14.00
Cheese Quesadilla
10 inch flour tortilla stuffed with shredded cheese grilled.$7.00
beef n cheese quesadilla$12.00
chicken n cheese quesadilla$11.00
Chef Ricky's Specials
Korean Short Rib Bbq Bowl
Requested by Mama Kim herself! She has asked us to bring to you her Short Rib recipe. House marinated bone-in Korean Short Rib over bed of jasmine rice, kimchi, Asian slaw, red onion, jalapenos. Topped with jalapeno aioli. *please note any allergies, kimchi does contain shrimp*$22.00OUT OF STOCK
Loaded Korean Nachos
Fresh fried corn tortilla chips, topped with kimchi, cilantro, scallion, hoisin sauce drizzle with your choice of Korean bbq chicken or beef bulgogi. *please note any allergies, kimchi does contain shrimp*$17.00
Chimichanga$19.00
Korean Bbq Fries
Fries loaded with Korean bbq beef, Asian slaw, red onion, kimchi, with gochujang drizzle. *please note any allergies, kimchi does contain shrimp*$18.00OUT OF STOCK
Mexican Street Fries
Seasoned fries topped with Al Pastor chicken, white onions, cilantro, jalapeños, radish, with jalapeno drizzle.$17.00
Uncle Rico’s Taco Wrap
12 in flour tortilla, Jasmine rice, red cabbage, onions, cilantro, scallion, shredded cheese wrapped around a crunchy corn tortilla middle. Uncle Rico’s taco wrap is grilled with more shredded cheese and served with a side of habanero ranch dipping sauce. Choice of Chicken Al Pastor, or K-bbq beef or chicken$18.00
Drinks/Desserts
Kids Menu
Sides
Birrias
Koreadilla(Korean quesadilla)
Flour Tortilla stuffed with choice of Korean bbq smothered in shredded cheese, asian slaw, red onion, cilantro, hoisin sauce, served with side of salsa verde