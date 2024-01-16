Welcome to Kimchi Taco

Where East meets south! We aren't Far East Movement or BTS, just two brother-in-laws bringing together our heritage and our love for food to bring you Korean Tacos! We not only bring tacos, but burritos, bowls, and yes, Korean Corn Dogs!!! We are coming soon! Bare with us as we are full time employees in restaurants trying to achieve our own American Dream! We will be updating our site and social media as we move closer to opening day. Please reach out to us for inquiries to bring us out to your bar, brewery, events, private events! We are in fact a food truck, we can bring our kitchen anywhere (Within the rules of course):

Email: Kimchitacowilmington@gmail.com

Instagram: @Kimchitacowilmington

Facebook: @Kimchitacowilmington



