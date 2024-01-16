Kimchi Taco At Fermental Cinco de Mayo 5-8pm
Tacos
Burritos/Bowls
- K BBQ Bowl$14.00
Marinated bbq over bed of jasmin rice, cilantro, scallion topped with Asian Mango Pear slaw, and kimchi. Choice of avocado salsa, jalapeño aioli, or habanero aioli.
- Korean BBQ Burrito$12.00
Marinaded Korean Bbq, rice, cilantro, red onion, scallion, wrapped in a flour tortilla. Choice of avocado salsa, jalapeño aioli, or habanero aioli.
- Spicy Korean Fried Chicken Bowl$14.00
Crispy boneless chicken tossed in a spicy Korean garlic chili sauce over a bed of jasmine rice topped with scallions, sesame seeds.
Specials
- Kimchi Dumplings$5.00
6 crispy dumplings filled with diced kimchi, shrimp, mixed vegetables, and glass noodles deep fried. Served with side of Avocado salsa, jalapeño aioli, or habanero aioli.
- Koreadilla$12.00
Flour Tortilla stuffed with choice of Korean bbq smothered in shredded cheese, red onions, cilantro, hoisin sauce and topped with avocado salsa, jalapeño aioli, or habanero aioli
- Jalapeno Poppers$4.00
3 Jalapenos stuffed with cream cheese and deep fried crispy with side of jalapeno aioli
- Korean Corn Dogs$7.00
1/2 Jalapeno mozzarella cheese, 1/2 Korean sausage, panko deep fried smothered in queso, hand rolled in choice of crunch.