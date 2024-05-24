The K-Dog but just the cheese. Snack size dipped in melted cheese and coated with choice Doritos Sweet Chili or flamin Hot Cheetos. Optional mild, med, hot sauce.

K-dog coating Required* Please select 1 Doritos sweet chili Flamin hot Cheetos Plain Sauce option Please select up to 1 Avocado salsa mild Jalapeno aioli medium Habanero aioli hot Ketchup Mustard Ketchup/mustard