Kimchi Taco Fermental Parking lot
Featured Items
- Koreadilla(Korean quesadilla)
Flour Tortilla stuffed with choice of Korean bbq smothered in shredded cheese, red onions, cilantro, hoisin sauce and topped with avocado salsa, jalapeño aioli, or habanero aioli$13.00
- Korean Corn Dogs
1/2 Jalapeno mozzarella cheese, 1/2 Korean sausage, panko deep fried smothered in queso, hand rolled in choice of Hot Cheetos or Doritos Sweet Chili$8.00
Appetizers
Tacos
- 3 Chicken Bulgogi
Mama Kim's Korean Bbq marinated chicken topped with asian mango pear slaw and choice of avocado salsa, jalapeño aioli, or habanero aioli.$12.00
- 3 Ribeye Bulgogi
Mama Kim's Korean Bbq marinated sliced Ribeye topped with asian mango pear slaw and choice of avocado salsa, jalapeño aioli, or habanero aioli.$12.00
- 3 Vegan Tacos
Plant based Korean Bbq topped with Asian pear slaw, and salsa verde. These tacos are fully vegan.$13.00
- 3 Amigos(Chorizo Ribeye)
Chef Ricky's house marinated Chorizo Ribeye Tacos topped with cilantro, onions, served with salsa verde drizzle.$13.00
Burritos/Bowls
- Korean BBQ Burrito
Marinaded Korean Bbq, rice, cilantro, red onion, scallion, wrapped in a flour tortilla. Choice of avocado salsa, jalapeño aioli, or habanero aioli.$13.00
- K BBQ Bowl
Marinated bbq over bed of jasmin rice, cilantro, scallion topped with Asian Mango Pear slaw, and kimchi. Choice of avocado salsa, jalapeño aioli, or habanero aioli.$15.00
- Spicy Korean Fried Chicken Bowl
Crispy boneless chicken tossed in a spicy Korean garlic chili sauce over a bed of jasmine rice topped with scallions, sesame seeds.$15.00
Kimchi Taco Specials
- Mini Korean cheese dog
The K-Dog but just the cheese. Snack size dipped in melted cheese and coated with choice Doritos Sweet Chili, Doritos Cool Ranch or Flamin Hot Cheetos. Optional mild, med, hot sauce.$5.00
Chef Ricky's Specials(Limited Time)
- Korean Short Rib Bbq Bowl
Requested by Mama Kim herself! She has asked us to bring to you her Short Rib recipe. House marinated bone-in Korean Short Rib over bed of jasmine rice, kimchi, Asian pear slaw, and scallion.$18.00
- Chorizo Ribeye Bowl
Chef Ricky's chorizo ribeye house marinated and grilled topped over bed of jasmine rice, asian slaw, kimchi, choice of mild, med, hot sauce$16.00
- Chorizo Ribeye Burrito
Chef Ricky's secret chorizo ribeye beef recipe. Marinated in house, grilled stuffed in 12 inch flour tortilla with jasmine rice, red onions, choice of sauce and grilled warm$14.00
- Chorizo Ribeye Quesadilla
Chef Ricky's secret chorizo ribeye beef recipe. Marinated in house, grilled and stuffed in 10 inch flour tortilla grilled with Monterey shredded cheese, red onion, cilantro, topped with avocado salsa.$14.00
- Loaded Korean Nachos
Fresh fried corn tortilla chips, topped with kimchi, cilantro, scallion, hoisin sauce drizzle with your choice of Korean bbq chicken or ribeye$16.00
- Chimichanga$17.00
- Korean Bbq Fries
Fries loaded with Korean bbq beef, Asian pear slaw, red onion, kimchi, with gochujang drizzle.$16.00
- Mexican Street Fries
Seasoned fries topped with chorizo beef, white onions, cilantro, jalapeños, radish, with jalapeno drizzle.$16.00
Drinks/Desserts
Kids Menu
