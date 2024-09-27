Kimchi Taco at Brewha Bottle Shop 9/26 5-8pm
Appetizers
- Kimchi Dumplings
6 crispy dumplings filled with diced kimchi, shrimp, mixed vegetables, and glass noodles deep fried. Served with side of wasabi aioli$5.00
- Jalapeno Poppers
3 Jalapenos stuffed with cream cheese and deep fried crispy with side of wasabi aioli.$5.00
- Chicken Spring Rolls
2 crispy deef fried spring rolls filled with glass noodle, onion, carrot, mushroom, green beans, cabbage, served with side of sweet chili sauce.$5.00
- Crab Rangoons$5.00
- vegetable spring rolls$5.00
Korean Corn Dogs
Tacos
- 3 Chicken Bulgogi
Mama Kim's Korean Bbq marinated chicken topped with asian mango pear slaw and choice of avocado salsa, jalapeño aioli, or habanero aioli.$12.00
- 3 Ribeye Bulgogi
Mama Kim's Korean Bbq marinated sliced Ribeye topped with asian mango pear slaw and choice of avocado salsa, jalapeño aioli, or habanero aioli.$12.00
- 3 Vegan Tacos
Plant based Korean Bbq topped with Asian pear slaw, and salsa verde. These tacos are fully vegan.$13.00OUT OF STOCK
- 3 Amigos(Beef with chorizo style rub)
Chef Ricky's house marinated Chorizo Ribeye Tacos topped with cilantro, onions, served with salsa verde drizzle.$14.00
- Short Rib Tacos$15.00OUT OF STOCK
Burritos/Bowls
- K-Bbq Burrito
Marinaded Korean Bbq, Jasmine rice, Asian slaw, wrapped in a 12 in. flour tortilla. Choice of jalapeño aioli or wasabi aioli$14.00
- K-Bbq Bowl
Marinated bbq over bed of jasmin rice, cilantro, scallion topped with Asian slaw, and kimchi. Choice of salsa verde, jalapeño aioli, or wasabi aioli. *Please note any allergies, kimchi does contain shrimp*$16.00
- Spicy Korean Fried Chicken Bowl
Crispy boneless chicken chopped and tossed in a spicy Korean garlic chili sauce over a bed of jasmine rice topped with asian slaw and sesame seeds.$16.00
- Ollie Bowl$16.00
- Chorizo Ribeye Bowl
Chef Ricky's chorizo ribeye house marinated and grilled topped over bed of jasmine rice, asian slaw, kimchi, choice of mild, med, hot sauce$17.00
- Mexican Fried Rice$17.00
- chicken fried rice$16.00
- beef fried rice$16.00
Quesadillas
Chef Ricky's Specials(Limited Time)
- Korean Short Rib Bbq Bowl
Requested by Mama Kim herself! She has asked us to bring to you her Short Rib recipe. House marinated bone-in Korean Short Rib over bed of jasmine rice, kimchi, Asian slaw, and scallion. Topped with jalapeno aioli and wasabi aioli. *please note any allergies, kimchi does contain shrimp*$20.00OUT OF STOCK
- Loaded Korean Nachos
Fresh fried corn tortilla chips, topped with kimchi, cilantro, scallion, hoisin sauce drizzle with your choice of Korean bbq chicken or beef bulgogi. *please note any allergies, kimchi does contain shrimp*$17.00
- Chimichanga$18.00
- Korean Bbq Fries
Fries loaded with Korean bbq beef, Asian slaw, red onion, kimchi, with gochujang drizzle. *please note any allergies, kimchi does contain shrimp*$16.00
- Mexican Street Fries
Seasoned fries topped with chorizo beef, white onions, cilantro, jalapeños, radish, with jalapeno drizzle.$16.00