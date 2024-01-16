Skip to Main content
Kimchi Taco
Online Ordering Unavailable
0
Order Online
Kimchi Taco 4/25 from 5-8 at Fermental Beer & WIne 600 S. 17th St. Wilmington, NC
We are not accepting online orders right now.
600 S. 17th street, Wilmington, NC 28401
Tacos
Burritos/Bowls
Specials
Drinks/Desserts
Sides
Tacos
Korean BBQ stir fried with onions, topped with scallion, cilantro, red onion.
3 Tacos
$10.00
Burritos/Bowls
K BBQ Bowl
$13.00
Korean BBQ Burrito
$11.00
Spicy Korean Fried Chicken Bowl
$13.00
Specials
Kimchi Dumplings
$4.50
Koreadilla
$12.00
Drinks/Desserts
Mexican Caramel Churro
$2.50
Mandarin Jarritos
$2.50
Pineapple Jarritos
$2.50
Sides
Asian Mango Pear Slaw
$2.00
Extra Sauce
$0.75
Cheese Quesadilla
Special Instructions
Currently not accepting orders
Cheese Quesadilla
$6.00
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement