Kimchi Taco Fermental Monday May 20, 5-8pm
Tacos
- 3 Tacos
Choice of Ribeye Bulgogi, Chicken Bulgogi, or Vegan Bulgogi topped with Asian Mango Pear Slaw and choice of mild(Vegan), medium, hot sauce.$12.00
- 3 Amigos
Special house marinated Chorizo Ribeye Tacos topped with cilantro, onions, with choice of mild, med, hot sauce$12.00
- 3 Vegan Tacos$12.00
Burritos/Bowls
- K BBQ Bowl
Marinated bbq over bed of jasmin rice, cilantro, scallion topped with Asian Mango Pear slaw, and kimchi. Choice of avocado salsa, jalapeño aioli, or habanero aioli.$14.00
- Korean BBQ Burrito
Marinaded Korean Bbq, rice, cilantro, red onion, scallion, wrapped in a flour tortilla. Choice of avocado salsa, jalapeño aioli, or habanero aioli.$12.00
- Spicy Korean Fried Chicken Bowl
Crispy boneless chicken tossed in a spicy Korean garlic chili sauce over a bed of jasmine rice topped with scallions, sesame seeds.$14.00
Specials
- Kimchi Dumplings
6 crispy dumplings filled with diced kimchi, shrimp, mixed vegetables, and glass noodles deep fried. Served with side of Avocado salsa$5.00
- Koreadilla
Flour Tortilla stuffed with choice of Korean bbq smothered in shredded cheese, red onions, cilantro, hoisin sauce and topped with avocado salsa, jalapeño aioli, or habanero aioli$12.00
- Jalapeno Poppers
3 Jalapenos stuffed with cream cheese and deep fried crispy with side of jalapeno aioli$4.00
- Korean Corn Dogs
1/2 Jalapeno mozzarella cheese, 1/2 Korean sausage, panko deep fried smothered in queso, hand rolled in choice of Hot Cheetos or Doritos Sweet Chili$8.00
- Mini Korean cheese dog
The K-Dog but just the cheese. Snack size dipped in melted cheese and coated with choice Doritos Sweet Chili or flamin Hot Cheetos. Optional mild, med, hot sauce.$4.00