Kimchi Taco Outer Dunes Brewing Company
Tacos
- 3 Chicken Bulgogi
Mama Kim's Korean Bbq marinated chicken topped with asian mango pear slaw and choice of avocado salsa, jalapeño aioli, or habanero aioli.$12.00
- 3 Ribeye Bulgogi
Mama Kim's Korean Bbq marinated sliced Ribeye topped with asian mango pear slaw and choice of avocado salsa, jalapeño aioli, or habanero aioli.$12.00
- 3 Vegan Tacos$12.00
- 3 Amigos(Chorizo Ribeye)
Chef Ricky's house marinated Chorizo Ribeye Tacos topped with cilantro, onions, served with avocado salsa drizzle.$12.00
- The Kimchi Taco
3 soft corn tacos filled with Mama Kim's house marinated Korean Bbq. Choice of Ribeye or Chicken bulgogi, and topped with spicy kimchi and choice of sauce.$13.00
3 Chicken Bulgogi
Mama Kim's Korean Bbq marinated chicken topped with asian mango pear slaw and choice of avocado salsa, jalapeño aioli, or habanero aioli.
Burritos/Bowls
- OUT OF STOCKKorean BBQ Burrito
Marinaded Korean Bbq, rice, cilantro, red onion, scallion, wrapped in a flour tortilla. Choice of avocado salsa, jalapeño aioli, or habanero aioli.OUT OF STOCK$13.00
- OUT OF STOCKK BBQ Bowl
Marinated bbq over bed of jasmin rice, cilantro, scallion topped with Asian Mango Pear slaw, and kimchi. Choice of avocado salsa, jalapeño aioli, or habanero aioli.OUT OF STOCK$14.00
- Spicy Korean Fried Chicken Bowl
Crispy boneless chicken tossed in a spicy Korean garlic chili sauce over a bed of jasmine rice topped with scallions, sesame seeds.$14.00
Kimchi Taco Specials
- Kimchi Dumplings
6 crispy dumplings filled with diced kimchi, shrimp, mixed vegetables, and glass noodles deep fried. Served with side of Avocado salsa$5.00
- Jalapeno Poppers
3 Jalapenos stuffed with cream cheese and deep fried crispy with side of jalapeno aioli$4.00
- Korean Corn Dogs
1/2 Jalapeno mozzarella cheese, 1/2 Korean sausage, panko deep fried smothered in queso, hand rolled in choice of Hot Cheetos or Doritos Sweet Chili$8.00
- Mini Korean cheese dog
The K-Dog but just the cheese. Snack size dipped in melted cheese and coated with choice Doritos Sweet Chili, Doritos Cool Ranch or Flamin Hot Cheetos. Optional mild, med, hot sauce.$5.00
- Koreadilla
Flour Tortilla stuffed with choice of Korean bbq smothered in shredded cheese, red onions, cilantro, hoisin sauce and topped with avocado salsa, jalapeño aioli, or habanero aioli$13.00
Chef Ricky's Specials(Limited Time)
- OUT OF STOCKKorean Short Rib Bbq Bowl
Requested by Mama Kim herself! She has asked us to bring to you her Short Rib recipe. House marinated bone-in Korean Short Rib over bed of jasmine rice, kimchi, Asian mango pear slaw, and scallion.OUT OF STOCK$16.00
- OUT OF STOCKChorizo Ribeye Bowl
Chef Ricky's chorizo ribeye house marinated and grilled topped over bed of jasmine rice, asian slaw, kimchi, choice of mild, med, hot sauceOUT OF STOCK$15.00
- OUT OF STOCKChorizo Ribeye Burrito
Chef Ricky's secret chorizo ribeye beef recipe. Marinated in house, grilled stuffed in 12 inch flour tortilla with jasmine rice, red onions, choice of sauce and grilled warmOUT OF STOCK$13.00
- Chorizo Ribeye Quesadilla
Chef Ricky's secret chorizo ribeye beef recipe. Marinated in house, grilled and stuffed in 10 inch flour tortilla grilled with Monterey shredded cheese, red onion, cilantro, topped with avocado salsa.$12.00